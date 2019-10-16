LACONIA — Judith Holland, 79, died peacefully at Belknap County Nursing Home in Laconia on Oct. 11, 2019.
Born and raised in Arlington, Massachusetts, she later moved to Meredith, where she raised her family.
Survivors include her son, Christopher Plancon, and his wife, Lisa, of Claremont; son Bernard Riegelsberger of Phoenix, Arizona; daughter-in-law Kimberly Plancon of Ossipee; sister Leslie Nixon of Utah; and brother Donald Cruwys of Cape Cod, Massachusetts. Judy has five grandchildren whom she dearly adored: Brianne Siepiola and her husband, Ryan, of Clinton, New York, Savanah Plancon of Manchester, Keenan Plancon and his significant other, Jordyn Lyle, of Moultonborough, Kerstyn Plancon of Ossipee, and Bernard Joseph Holland Riegelsberger of Phoenix, Arizona. Judy also has four great-grandchildren, Bianca and Eli Siepiola of Clinton, New York, and Winter Lyle and Waylon Plancon of Moultonborough.
Judy was predeceased by her husband, Harry Holland; her son, Edmund Plancon; and her son, Scott Plancon.
Judy was one of a kind, a hardworking, loving, caring person who was loved by all. Judy enjoyed spending time with her family, especially babysitting her grand babies, cooking meals together and baking, camping trips up north, going shopping, bowling with her friends, and she also loved her Boston Terrier pups.
Judy is most well-known for the many jobs she has had right in her home town. She worked in numerous restaurants around town and also as a school bus driver for the Inter-Lakes School District for many years. She worked at Annalee Dolls and also at Rite-Aid in Meredith, where she loved meeting and greeting all of her customers. Judy will be missed by all.
There will be an informal graveside service on Friday, Oct. 18, at 11 a.m. at the Meredith Village Cemetery, Meredith.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to your favorite charity.
