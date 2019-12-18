LAKE ALFRED, Fla. — Judith Greenwood Dion of Lake Alfred passed away peacefully after a period of declining health on Dec. 15, 2019.
Judith was born in Concord on Nov. 7, 1945, the daughter of Harold and Doris Houstin Kimball. She was the third of eight children raised in Franklin where she attended local schools.
While raising her two boys, Judith was a homemaker, and a housekeeper before she retired. She loved family get-togethers, music, dancing, and Nascar. She always made holidays so special with her laughter, homemade strawberry bread, meat pies, and peanut butter fudge.
Judith had strong faith in our Lord and Savior. She was always ready to offer prayers for anyone in need.
Family members include her children, George Greenwood and husband Patrick of Florida and Arthur Greenwood and wife Trisha of Tilton; four grandchildren, Jeffrey Greenwood, Courtney Greenwood, Kristin Greenwood, and Emily Greenwood Dufield; seven great-grandchildren, Kristina, Skylar, Kaitlyn, Lillian, Milo, Lochlan, and Evan; siblings Wayne Kimball, Steven Kimball, Jeanne Bush, Richard Kimball, Alan Kimball, Paul Kimball, and Cindy Day; and many beloved nieces and nephews.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Mary of Assumption Church, Tilton, on Friday, May 15, 2020, at 11 a.m., followed by burial at Saint John’s Cemetery, Tilton.
