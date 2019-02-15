LACONIA — Judith Ellen Lutz, 74, passed away at Lakes Region General Hospital on Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019, with her loving family by her side, after a long and very courageous battle with breast cancer.
Judith was born on May 15, 1944, in Jamaica Plains, Massachusetts, the daughter of the late Victor and Pauline (Bonner) Lundsgaard. She married the love of her life, Edward F. Lutz Sr., in 1968, and enjoyed 20 happy and loving years together until his passing in 1988.
Judith was a member of the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses of Holderness. She was an avid gardener, a natural caretaker, and tender, loving mother. Her life was dedicated to taking care of her family.
Judith is survived by her son, Jeffrey A. Lutz, and his wife, Karla, of Franklin; a step-son, Tracy Lutz, of Belmont; grandchildren Jeffrey, Abrianna, and Jadyn; and sisters Ruthie and her husband, Bob Rahwan, of Massachusetts, Tina Comolitti of Florida, and Barbara Santry of Massachusetts. Judith also leaves behind many loving extended family members and dear friends.
In addition to her parents and husband, Judith was predeceased by her brother, Victor Lundsgaard, and a sister, Karen Laferrara.
All are welcome to attend a calling hour on Sunday, Feb. 17, from 1 to 2 p.m. at the Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, using the carriage house entrance. A service will start promptly at 2 p.m. at the funeral home.
Burial will take place in the spring in the family lot at Oakland Cemetery in Meredith.
For those who wish, the family suggests memorial donations in Judith's name be made to the Anderson-Ganong Cancer Center at the Lakes Region General Hospital, 80 Highland St., Laconia, NH 03246.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
