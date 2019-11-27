VALRICO, Fla. — Judith Ann Holt, 69, of Valrico, died Nov. 7, 2019, at Hospice House in Sun City, after a period of declining health.
Born in Plymouth, New Hampshire, on Sept. 25, 1950, she was the daughter of Alfred and Betty (McGee) Burbank. She graduated from Plymouth High School and has been a resident in Valrico since 2013.
Judith and her husband, Paul, owned and operated Paul’s Mobile Home Service in the Ashland, New Hampshire, area for many years. Judith also worked for Hannaford Supermarket in Plymouth, New Hampshire.
Judith was predeceased by her husband, Paul Joseph Holt Sr.; and her brother, Michael A. Burbank, passed away on Nov. 17, 2019.
Judith is survived by her son, Paul Joseph Holt Jr. (Andrea) of North Carolina; a brother, Alfred “Butch” Burbank (Pauline) of Thornton, New Hampshire; sisters Sandra Abbott (Edward) of Campton, New Hampshire, Joyce Marden (Lewis) of Center Harbor, New Hampshire, and Cathleen Gallagher of Dover, New Hampshire; grandsons Zachary Holt and Nicholas Holt; a granddaughter, Sierra; step-grandchildren Andilee, Danielle, Justin, Devon, and Mathew; four great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
She left behind her beloved dog and caring companion, Mitzi.
There will be a celebration of Judith’s Life at the Plymouth Lodge of Elks, 1159 NH Route 175, Holderness, New Hampshire, on Saturday, Dec. 7, from 1 to 3 p.m.
Private burial will be at the convenience of the family in Blair Cemetery, Campton, New Hampshire.
The Mayhew Funeral Homes and Crematorium, in Plymouth and Meredith, New Hampshire, are assisting the family. www.mayhewfuneralhomes.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.