SANDWICH — Judith Ann (Gibson) Dunlap, 73, lost her brief and courageous battle with cancer and passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, Nov. 22, 2018, with her loving husband and son by her side.
Judi was born in Concord, Massachusetts, on Aug. 3, 1945, to George B. and Frances Gibson. She was raised in West Concord, Massachusetts, and graduated from Concord Carlisle High School.
Judi met a young, handsome Army serviceman named Robert Dunlap and, on Dec. 17, 1966, she walked down the aisle to marry Bob in a dress she designed and made herself. This began a 52-year love affair which involved relocating to Sandwich, New Hampshire. Together they founded R.A. Dunlap & Son in 1974 and Judi became the behind-the-scenes glue that kept everything running smoothly.
Judi loved helping people and excelled in customer service. She enjoyed a multi-faceted career, including the family business, and her smiling face was seen throughout the Lakes Region at Laconia Savings Bank, Meredith Village Savings Bank, WLKZ Radio, Miller Automotive, Keepsake Quilting, and Laconia Harley-Davidson. Her creative side always shone during her time at Yield House and with her friend, Ann Perkins, at AnnMade.
Once her son, Robert Dunlap Jr., was born, being Rob’s Mom was her most important “career.” Her love and support for Rob was legendary and truly heartwarming.
Judi’s lifetime of unselfishness and giving to her family, friends and community was her most important life contribution. Whenever there was a need anywhere in the community or with a friend, Judi would offer her time and talent. For decades she was a member, committee chair and treasurer for the Sandwich Fair Association. She could be found delivering hearty meals with a smile to residents receiving Meals on Wheels. She was extensively involved in a multitude of roles with the Winnipesaukee Harley Owners Group. She also volunteered tirelessly with the Meredith Altrusa Club. Her most memorable act was joining forces with two friends to create and launch the Carroll County Altrusa Club which is still vibrant today performing amazing community service. When her “surrogate” daughter, Leslie Sturgeon, launched Women Inspiring Women, she jumped in to offer a lending hand with events and to provide motherly advice for many years.
Judi’s steadfast devotion and graciousness made her an incredible, supportive friend. She would truly give you the shirt off her back or turn her sewing machine on and make you a new one! Judi enjoyed good conversation and had unparalleled listening skills. Her creativity and flair for design were demonstrated in so many different forms, from lavish costumes to Altrusa’s Festival of Trees to joke gifts, little mementos and even culinary delights. One of her most precious works of art was taking the natural beauty that surrounded her in New Hampshire and transforming her backyard into a garden sanctuary complete with a pond.
Simply put, Judi loved life and it is befitting that she passed on Thanksgiving Day, as she lived her life with gratitude for all her blessings. She will be remembered for her infectious laugh, radiant smile, sparkling eyes and effervescent personality, along with her sense of humor, wildly creative talent, strength of character, kindness, loyalty, and work ethic. Bob and Judi enjoyed so many days with friends on their Harley taking in beautiful scenery and making memories. They were always in search of a good band, as music was part of her soul and dancing with Bob was one of her favorite pastimes.
In addition to her husband and best friend, Bob, Judi is survived by her mother, Frances, of Groton, Massachusetts; her son, Rob, and his partner, Stacey Hough, of Moultonborough; and her granddaughter, Cayla Dunlap-Peaslee, her husband Bryan, and their son, Simon, of Sandwich. The birth of her great-grandson, Simon, and hearing him call her “Mem” warmed her heart. Judi also leaves behind her brother, William Gibson; uncle Paul Vigliotti; sister-in-law Pat Lincoln; brother-in-law Jack Dunlap and his wife, Joyce; sister-in-law Ginny Dandreta and her husband, Chuck; soul sister DonnaMarie Breen Senecal; and several nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her father and her brother, George.
Calling hours will be at Mayhew Funeral Home, 204 Daniel Webster Highway, Meredith, on Friday, Nov. 30, from 5 to 8 p.m. A public Celebration of Life reception will be at Hart’s Turkey Farm Restaurant, Route 3, Meredith, from 2 to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 1. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Vermont Institute of Natural Sciences (VINS) at www.vinsweb.org or PO Box 1281, Quechee, VT 05059.
Mayhew Funeral Homes and Crematorium of Meredith and Plymouth are assisting the family with arrangements. For more information, visit www.mayhewfuneralhomes.com.
