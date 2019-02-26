MOULTONBOROUGH — Judith Ann (Thompson) Conway, of 187 Whittier Highway in Moultonborough, was born in Altoona, Pennsylvania, on Sept. 2, 1942, and died suddenly on Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019.
She was predeceased by her husband, Leo Colin Conway; her brother, Richard (Johnny) Thompson; her parents, John and Mary Thompson; and her sisters-in-law, Vera Murray and Joan Conway.
She is survived by her significant other, Beryl (Dan) Davis; children Carolyn Brown and husband Sean, Timothy Conway and wife Kristin, and Colin Conway and wife Miriam; sisters Linda Gavaza and Carol (Jeannie) Florio and husband Roland; brother Charles (Buddy) Thompson; sister-in-law Pan Thomson; grandchildren Abby and Hannah Davis, Codie and Paige Conway, Katie Campbell, and Nicole and Debbie Gonzalez; many, many nieces, nephews, and cousins; and friends, two beloved, obese orange cats, Flower and Houdini.
She enjoyed reading, gardening (but not watering), watching British TV (especially murder mysteries), yelling at the TV during Patriots and Red Sox games, hot tea with milk and sugar by the gallon (because tea fixes everything), the occasional glass of pink, fizzy wine, and baking for those she deemed worthy. She did as she damned well pleased, and took no advice but her own. She seemed to adapt to the family credo: It’s the Con-way or the wrong-way! She graduated from Whitman High school and then became a Jedi master of stubborn, minoring in opinionated.
She lived most of her life on the water, both on Lake Kanasatka in Moultonborough and on the Anclote River in Florida, but hated being wet. She had a sharp wit, and sometimes a tongue to match. She NEVER wore sensible shoes, and wouldn’t be caught dead without a pair of kitten heels, even in a foot of snow or hiking in the woods or gathering nightcrawlers at midnight; but despite dire warnings, never did fall and break a hip.
She was a lifelong Democrat and hated Donald Trump with a white-hot passion previously reserved only for the Yankees and Roger Goodell. She loved painting and making perfectly hideous Christmas wreaths. She had a varied work history, including working for the City-Wide-Coalition during desegregation in Boston in the '70s, as a paralegal, as the VP of Ceramic Radiant Heat Wood stoves, Employee of the Year three years in a row at Kmart and CEO of Conway’s Bait and Tackle.
She adored her grandchildren, and they literally could do no wrong in her eyes, up to and including first-degree murder. Everyone else, not so much unless you were furry and had four legs. She was given to theatrics, and all stories were always improved with drama and significant embellishment and volume. If someone said they were running to the store and if she needed anything, her response was — deadpan — “take the car, it’s faster.” She was mercurial and fierce; quick to anger, but quicker to laugh and love. She will be sorely missed.
Please join us for a celebration of her life at Camp Restaurant, 300 Daniel Webster Highway, Meredith, on Friday, March 1, from noon to 3 p.m.
There will be a graveside service in August in Moultonborough.
Judy was generous to a fault. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in her name to your local food pantry or animal shelter.
The Mayhew Funeral Home and Crematorium, in Meredith and Plymouth, are assisting the family with their arrangements. www.mayhewfuneralhomes.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.