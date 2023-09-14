 Judith A. Sanborn, 83

CONTOOCOOK — Judith Ann Sanborn, 83, was welcomed Home to be with her Savior Jesus Christ on Sept. 7.
Judy was born on Feb. 5, 1940, in Concord, to Richard and Velma Sanborn and graduated from Penacook High School in 1958. Her early years were spent on the family dairy farm, and she later moved to Connecticut where she was the editor of photography at G. Fox & Co. Judy had an eye for photography and a passion for poetry. Many of her poems of country life have been published. Upon retirement, she returned to New Hampshire.
Judy attended First Baptist Church (CenterPoint Church) in Concord for many years, where she found joy worshiping the Lord. Her faith and devotion to the Lord were an inspiration to all who had the privilege of knowing her. Judy had a big heart. Her kindness provided comfort and strength to her family and friends in times of need. Many have commented that Judy’s warm smile could brighten anyone’s day.
Her love of animals throughout her lifetime led her to adopt many cats. They brought joy and we all enjoyed the stories of their antics.
She volunteered at her apartment community and the Slusser Senior Center in Contoocook, conducting weekly events for many years including bingo, and teaching exercise classes.
Countless memories are recorded in Judy’s daily journals. It is in these pages where we can see how she found joy in family gatherings at holidays, birthdays and special events. We will enjoy reading these.
Judy is predeceased by her father and mother, and good friend Jeanne Legras.
She is survived by her sister, Ginny (Sanborn) Dumais and brother-in-law, Edward Dumais; nephew, Jonathan Dumais and his wife Linda; and great-nephews, Jake and Kyle.
In her passing, we are comforted in the knowledge that she is now with her beloved Lord and Savior and at peace.
In our final goodbyes, you will be deeply missed, dear Judy. Your love, laughter and faith will continue to shine in our hearts and we will see you again.
"Surely your goodness and mercy will follow me all the days of my life, and I will dwell in the house of the Lord forever." — Psalm 23:6.
A calling hour and memorial service to celebrate Judy’s life will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 20, at 10 a.m., immediately followed by a memorial service at 11 a.m. at the Bennett Funeral Home, 209 N. Main St., Concord, NH 03301.
Consider donations in Judy’s memory to the Pope Memorial SPCA, popememorialspca.org. This was a cause dear to her heart.
