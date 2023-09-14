Judith A. Sanborn, 83

 Judith A. Sanborn, 83

CONTOOCOOK — Judith Ann Sanborn, 83, was welcomed Home to be with her Savior Jesus Christ on Sept. 7.

Judy was born on Feb. 5, 1940, in Concord, to Richard and Velma Sanborn and graduated from Penacook High School in 1958. Her early years were spent on the family dairy farm, and she later moved to Connecticut where she was the editor of photography at G. Fox & Co. Judy had an eye for photography and a passion for poetry. Many of her poems of country life have been published. Upon retirement, she returned to New Hampshire.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.