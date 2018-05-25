ALEXANDRIA — Judith A (Lemner) Metzger, 74, of Alexandria, passed on May 23, 2018, surrounded by family and friends.
She was born Feb. 19, 1944, in New Bern, North Carolina, to Marie I. (Hannon) Lemner and Nelson V. Lemner.
Judy was employed by Stone Wall Cable and Freudenberg NOK for a number of years before retiring in 2006.
Judy enjoyed the ocean and going there as much as possible. She also enjoyed crocheting. She was very generous, as she made blankets and hats for the homeless, as well as baby sweater sets, scarves and hats for all.
Judy leaves her husband of 25 years, Tim Metzger. Judy also leaves two daughters, Saralee Sawyer of Hill, Melissa Robertson of Ayer, Massachusetts. Other survivors include her sisters, Sandy Sturgeon of Tilton, Terri Cleveland of Gardner, Massachusetts, Robin Glover of Northfield, and Lori Thompson of Hudson. She is also survived by her beloved friend, Candi. She also leaves grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.
Judy was predeceased by her son, Fred D. Higgins; and a daughter, Randi Miller.
A celebration of life will be announced on Facebook at a later date.
Thibault-Neun Funeral Home in Franklin is assisting with arrangements. For an online guestbook, please visit www.neunfuneralhomes.com
