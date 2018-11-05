LACONIA — On Thursday, Nov. 1, 2018, Judith “Judi” A. Leavitt decided to confront her late husband, Rich, for leaving her so early and going to his celestial home. It was a pattern of his to leave and go home back in the '60s so Judy decided to leave this world and have a “chat” with him.
Judi was born on Jan. 25, 1949, in Stamford, Connecticut, the daughter of Virginia “Jake" Adams and John Henry Mitchell.
Judi bounced around New England like a football as a kid, living in Connecticut, Massachusetts, and finally putting the brakes on in New Hampshire, where she stayed put until moving back to Connecticut for a brief span.
Judi graduated from Dover-Sherborn Regional High School in Dover, Massachusetts, and then attended the American School in Lugano, Switzerland.
Judi was married to William Becker for a brief time, then marrying Andreas “Andy” Wischlburger — eventually giving birth to her soul and son, Andreas B. “Hardy” Wischlburger III, of East Hebron, New Hampshire. In 1986, Judi married the love of her life, Rich Leavitt.
Judi lost a large piece of her heart in losing her sister, Carolyn “Cacky” Gilchrist, in 1995, to pancreatic cancer, but is survived by three wonderful sisters, Anne Buono and her husband, Sal, of The Villages, Florida, Sara Sumner of Newport Beach, California, and Barbara Mitchell of Bermuda.
Along with her son, Hardy, Judi is also survived by a wonderful niece, Missy Englehart, and her husband, Commander Tom Englehart, and her great-niece, Emmy Englehart, who Judi was sure was bound for the White House — all of Houston, Texas. She also leaves behind a granddaughter, Jaelyn Wischlburger of Alexandria, New Hampshire. Judi was devastated that she would miss Jaelyn grow up, go to her prom, and get married.
Judi also leaves behind her many friends, too many to mention, and wanted them all to know how much she loved and cared for each and every one of them.
Judi worked many jobs including Hart’s Turkey Farm, HoJo’s / Gandy Dancer, B. Mae Denny’s Preferred Vacation Rentals, Silver Sands Marina, Jeremiah’s, Lakes Region General Hospital, and the American Legion. When Rich died, Judi returned to Connecticut to work for the Connecticut Chiropractic Association and then returned to New Hampshire where she ended her work career at Trustworthy Hardware.
Judi had barstools in her name at The Broken Antler, JT’s Steakhouse, Crossroads and a few other places where she loved to watch the New England Patriots and NASCAR with her late husband.
Judi loved tubing, watching sled dogs, traveling — although she hated to fly and hated trains, too — along with learning Reiki and studying with the psychics in Connecticut.
There will be no calling hours.
A celebration of Judi’s life will be held at 5 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 11, at the 405 Pub and Grill, 405 Union Avenue, Laconia.
For those who wish, Judi would have wanted memorial donations to be made to the New Hampshire Humane Society, PO Box 572, Laconia, NH 03247.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
