Laconia, NH (03246)

Today

Periods of rain. Areas of patchy fog. Low 38F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Periods of rain. Areas of patchy fog. Low 38F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.