Juan "Papi" Burgos, 83
GILFORD — Juan Bernardo "Papi" Burgos, 83, of Gilford, died on Tuesday, Oct. 2, 2019, at home following a battle of cancer, with his loving wife of 41 years by his side.
Juan was born in Ponce, Puerto Rico. He was the son of the late Bernardo and Juanita (Torres) Burgos. There, he helped his parents work on their farm.
He eventually came to the mainland USA in the 1950s where he worked at several different companies and finally retiring from Lucent Technologies after 21 years.
His passions were his family, gardening, and fishing. While at home, he loved to play his guitar to serenade his wife and others who would come to listen.
His favorite quote was "Better days will come."
He will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his wife, Melinda (Crowell) Burgos; daughter and son-in law Candida and Christopher Provencher, his late daughter Melissa Burgos; his daughters, Carmen Arline, Evelyn Burgos, Priscilla Monjaraz; and sons, Herman Richard and Rene Burgos. In addition to his children, he has many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Services will be private.
For those who wish, the family suggest that memorial donations made be made to Central NH VNA & Hospice, 780 North Main St., Laconia NH 03246.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
