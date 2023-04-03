LONDONDERRY — Our beloved mother and grandmother, Joyce M. Miller, 86, of Londonderry, passed away on March 6, of natural causes.
Joyce was born on July 31, 1935, in Boston, Massachusetts, the second of five daughters of Ceril H. Butler and Edith (Golden) Butler.
Following an early childhood in York Beach, Maine, she resided in Reading, Massachusetts, and graduated from Reading High School in 1953. Joyce also attended and graduated from Burdett College in Boston, in 1957. Joyce worked at the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston prior to being married to Herbert K. (Kim) Miller Jr., and worked in a number of part-time administrative positions while raising her five boys. In 1978 she began working full-time at Butterworth Publishers in Woburn, Massachusetts.
Joyce was a member of the Girl Scouts and also a member of the Order of the Eastern Star, Priscilla Chapter 52 in Reading. She enjoyed taking ceramic classes and baking delicious desserts for her family. She enjoyed hosting family Thanksgivings and Christmas Eve parties with her husband Kim.
Joyce and Kim moved to Bradenton, Florida, after his retirement in 1997. Following Kim's death in 2012 she moved to Collierville, Tennessee. Later she moved to Taylor Community in Laconia, and finally to All American Assisted Living in Londonderry.
Joyce was predeceased by Kim, her husband of over 54 years; sister, Judy and brother-in-law Clifton White of Sonora, California; sister, Joan MacKinnon of Hopewell Junction, New York, and sister Janis and brother-in-law, Raymond Sturkie of LaMirada, California; sister-in-law, Barbara and her husband William Miles of Laconia; and brother-in-law, James Miller of Atkinson.
Joyce is survived by her sister, June Miller of Laconia; brother-in-law, John Miller and his wife Nancy of Laconia; brother-in-law, Donald MacKinnon of Poughkeepsie, New York; sons, John and his wife Theresa of Derry, Robert and his wife Stephanie of Belmont, Charles and his wife Martha of Apopka, Florida, Steven and his wife Liane of Boiling Springs, Sourth Carolina, and William and his wife Kathy of Hilliard, Florida; as well as 14 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
A family gathering and remembrance of Joyce will be held in Belmont later this summer.
