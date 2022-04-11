FARMINGTON — Joyce M. Lepene, 91, of Farmington, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family on April 6, 2022.
Born January 26, 1931 in Rochester, she was the daughter of Maynard and Mary (Wilson) Freeman. She was a lifelong resident of Farmington, a graduate of Farmington High School, Class of 1949.
Joyce was a devoted and loving wife, mother and grandmother. A wonderful homemaker, cook and seamstress, she was especially adept at creating the family’s favorite chowders, cakes and whoopee pies. She took great pride in outfitting her children and grandchildren with her sewing and knitting, and after her husband’s retirement, they jointly created a small business selling her own creations of beachwear in many gift shops from Portland to Nantucket. Joyce especially enjoyed the ocean beaches and lighthouses in Maine and Cape Cod, as well as her favorite family outings at Lake Wentworth.
She is survived by her husband of 71 years, Richard L. Lepene; their four children, Glenn and wife Ronda Lepene, Rick and wife Cathy Lepene, Linda and husband Ronald Roberge, Tami and husband Kevin Jackson; nine grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; her sister, Katherine Stevens; also many nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by two brothers, Millard Freeman and Maynard Freeman Jr.; and four sisters, Gloria Freeman, Marie Moriarty, Phyllis Ferrigan and Sylvia Hinkle.
Funeral services were held on Saturday, April 9, 2022 at Peaslee Funeral Home, 24 Central Street, Farmington. Interment followed at Pine Grove Cemetery in Farmington.
If desired, memorial donations may be made in her memory to Cornerstone VNA/Hospice, 178 Farmington Road, Rochester, NH 03867.
To express condolences, please visit: www.peasleefuneralhome.com.
