NORTHFIELD — Mrs. Joyce L. Partridge, 73, of Northfield, died at her home on Feb. 15, 2021.
She was born in Franklin on March 1, 1937 the daughter of Charles and Ethel (Donaghy) Green. She was raised in Franklin and Hill and graduated from Franklin High School. Joyce resided in Northfield for several years.
Several years ago, she was a supervisor at Triknit in Tilton. For the last several years, Joyce worked in healthcare including Belknap County Nursing Home and Lakes Region Community Services.
Joyce enjoyed her trips to Foxwoods and Las Vegas. She and her husband also liked to take road trips throughout NH. She especially loved to spend time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Family members include her husband of 56 years, Freddy Partridge Sr. of Northfield; two children, Freddy Partridge Jr. and Tonya Eden, both of Northfield; three grandchildren, Trevor M. Partridge, David W. Partridge and Reese Partridge; and great-grandchildren, Vanessa Partridge, Alyssa Partridge and Catalina Partridge; former son-in-law, David Haddock Sr. of Northfield; a sister, Donna Hutchins of Rumney and FL; and nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her parents; a daughter, Margo May Partridge; and three sisters, Charlene Bryson, Katherine Brooks and Emmy Vandell.
A graveside service will be held at Park Cemetery in Tilton in the spring.
Paquette-Neun Funeral Home in Northfield is assisting Joyce’s family. For an online guestbook, please visit www.neunfuneralhomes.com
