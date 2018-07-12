SARASOTA, Fla. — Joyce E. Kelley, 75, of Sarasota, Florida, passed away on July 4, 2018, following a brief illness.
Joyce was born on Feb. 23, 1943, in Quincy, Massachusetts, to William and Mildred Small. They moved to Rhode Island where Joyce attended school and graduated from Cranston High School in 1960. Following high school, Joyce attended the Laconia Hospital School of Nursing and became a registered nurse in 1963.
Joyce started her career at Lakes Region General Hospital and later worked at the Laconia Clinic for several years following a leave from her career to raise her family.
Joyce married her first true love, Gillis Charland, in 1964 and, following his death, remarried to C. Robert McDonald in 1969.
During her children’s younger years in Gilford, Joyce was very active in the Gunstock Ski Club where her three children all competed. She traveled throughout the northeast to cheer them on not only in skiing, but in tennis, golf, and equestrian events, just to name a few. She was always their number one fan, biggest supporter, and loudest cheerleader, and continued that love and support with her three grandchildren.
In 1989, Joyce moved to Sarasota, Florida, where she resided for the past 29 years. She worked at First Care, a clinic of Manatee Memorial Hospital, until she retired. She truly loved her career as a nurse and her care and compassion was evident to all she served.
Joyce is survived by her children, Jill McDonald of Bradenton, Florida, Jon Charland and his wife, Jill, of Sarasota, Florida, and Jodi (McDonald) Wong and her husband, Christopher, of Folsom, California; and her three grandchildren, Lauren and Alec Wong, and Chase Charland.
She was predeceased by her parents, William and Mildred Small, her first husband, Gillis Charland, and her second husband, C Robert McDonald.
A Memorial Service will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 7, at 2 p.m. at the Gilford Community Church, 19 Potter Hill Road, Gilford.
Burial will follow in Sacred Heart Cemetery, Garfield Street, Laconia.
For those who wish, the family suggests that memorial donations be made in Joyce’s name to: Tidewell Hospice, Philanthropy Department, 5955 Rand Blvd., Sarasota, FL 34268, or at tidewellhospice.org.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
