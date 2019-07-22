BARRINGTON, R.I. — Joyce H. Mabey, 92, of Barrington, passed away on July 16, 2019, at St. Elizabeth Manor in Bristol.
She was the daughter of Elmer H. Lother and Francis Lewis Lother.
She was predeceased by her husband of 57 years, Gordon H. Mabey, and her son, David G. Mabey. She was also predeceased by her two sisters, Shirley M. Aniello and Dorothy F. Hildreth.
Joyce is survived by her daughters, Nancy J. Brex and her husband, Dr. C. John Brex, and Susan G. Geoffrey and her husband, Joseph J. Geoffrey; her four grandchilden, Thomas Brex, Michael Brex and wife Alexandra Campos, Jonathan Brex, and Dr. Erin E. McKellar and her husband, Neil Denny; four great-grandchilden; three nieces; and two nephews.
Born in East Providence, Rhode Island, she lived the majority of her life in Barrington, followed by Stuart, Florida, and Bristol, Rhode Island, then Meredith, New Hampshire. Most recently, she lived at Atria Bay Spring Village in Barrington, Rhode Island.
Joyce graduated from the University of Rhode Island in 1949 with a bachelor of science degree. She was a member of Sigma Kappa Sorority. Joyce was a member at the Barrington Congregation Church for 76 years, and an associate member of the Meredith Congregational Church in New Hampshire.
She was a longstanding member of the Rhode Island Country Club in Barrington, Rhode Island, and Mariner Sands Country Club in Stuart, Florida.
There will be a Memorial Service at the Barrington Congregational Church at noon on Friday, July 26, at 146 County Road in Barrington. There will be no visiting hours, and burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to HopeHealth Hulitar Hospice Center, 1085 North Main St., Providence, RI 02904; or New Hampshire Humane Society, 1305 Meredith Center Road, Laconia, NH 03246.
