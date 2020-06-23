CONNECTICUT — Joyce Elizabeth (Drake) Phelps, 83, of East Hartford, wife of the late Arthur Phelps, was a loving, dedicated mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and aunt who went home to be with our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on April 29, 2020.
Joyce was born on July 20, 1936, to the late Stanley and Eunice Drake and grew up in Fort Kent, ME. She was one of 20 siblings. She and Arthur were married for 53 years, resided in Tolland then Manchester, CT, and retired for a time in Laconia, NH.
Joyce enjoyed spending time with her children. She had a passion for gardening and loved being outdoors. The importance of daily devotions, reading the Bible and spending time with the Lord in prayer gave her great pleasure. Joyce was also a devoted and long-time member of the Church of the Nazarene in Manchester, CT. While in New Hampshire, she was in attendance at the Concord Church of the Nazarene and also the Christian Missionary Alliance Church known as LifeQuest in Laconia, New Hampshire.
Joyce leaves behind her and Arthur’s legacy of seven children, Brenda (Phelps) & Louis Nyecki, Sr of Moultonborough, NH, Connie (Phelps) Carlton of Tamworth, NH, Randall and Christina Phelps of Manchester, CT, Cheryl (Phelps) and Mark Davis of
Vernon, CT, Doreen (Phelps) and John Jurewicz of Vernon, CT, Beverly Phelps of Manchester, CT, and Colleen Phelps also of Manchester, CT. Joyce is also survived by many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; her sisters Florence Millette, Nellie
Pawlak, Leila Summers; brothers Donald, Richard, Floyd and Raymond Drake, along with their spouses and many nieces and nephews.
Joyce is predeceased by her siblings Dorothy Marquis, Louise Young, Helen Joanis, Elwin Drake, Carolyn Hilton, Freda Willard, Lona Drake, Larry Drake, Gordon Drake and Virginia Caron.
The family would like to thank the staff at Riverside Health Care in East Hartford, CT, for all of their loving and compassionate care during Joyce’s residency there.
A memorial in Joyce’s honor will be planned on a later date.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.