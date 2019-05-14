MEREDITH — Joyce B. Russell, 86, of Laconia, died May 12, 2019, at Golden View Health Care Center, in Meredith.
Born in Meredith on Sept. 6, 1932, delivered by her maternal grandmother, she was the daughter of Kenneth F. and Barbara (Graves) Thomas.
Joyce grew up in Meredith and graduated from Meredith High School. After graduation, she joined the U.S. Army and was stationed in Bremerhaven, Germany.
Upon her discharge from the military, she married the late Kenneth W. Russell of Meredith and Woburn, Massachusetts. They resided in on Ladd Hill in Meredith, where they raised a family. Twenty years later, they moved to Center Harbor and worked for the Dane Family for many years. They resided in Laconia for many years.
Joyce and Ken were well-known for their dancing, beginning in the 1950s at the Winnipesaukee Pier.
Joyce was predeceased by her husband, Kenn, and brothers Bernie, Wendall and Jim.
Joyce is survived by her children, Heather, Todd (wife Susan), and Parker; her grandchildren, Cassandra Russell Young (Jeremy), Craig W. Russell (Kristen), Ryan A. Baker (partner Amy), Jacob K. Baker (Tabitha), Jenny D. Russell (partner Alex); six great-grandchildren, Elijah, Olivia, Rylan, Keegan, Tiberius and Avalon; and her siblings, Gloria Romprey, Marion Bickerton, and Ed Sharon; along with many nieces and nephews.
Joyce referred to her at-home caregivers as her “Gals” — Dora, Darlene, Sue1, Sue2, Leslie, Kim Michelle, Peggy, Alice, Nancy, and Keri. These ladies provided compassionate, loving care that allowed Joyce to remain in her own home until just recently, which was her ultimate wish.
There will be a Committal Service in the chapel at the New Hampshire Veterans' Cemetery, NH Route 3, Boscawen, on Friday, May 17, at 12:30 p.m.
Memorial donations may be made to the New Hampshire Humane Society, 1305 Meredith Center Road, Laconia, NH 03246.
The Mayhew Funeral Homes and Crematorium, in Meredith and Plymouth, is assisting the family with their arrangements, www.mayhewfuneralhomes.com.
