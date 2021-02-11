January 28th 1933 – February 7th 2021
PLYMOUTH — Joyce Ann O’Malley Holly passed away peacefully at her home, surrounded by family, on February 7th, 2021. She was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
Joyce was born in Framingham, MA in 1933. She graduated from Framingham Union Hospital School of Nursing as a Registered Nurse. In 1954, she married John Walter Holly of Maynard, MA. For over 30 years, Joyce was a dedicated, loving and supportive military wife and was actively involved in supporting military spouses and children. After many years of adventures, Joyce and John settled in Plymouth, NH. Joyce’s greatest treasure was her family. She enjoyed hosting festive events, bringing her beloved family and friends together. Joyce’s boundless energy, kind heart, quick wit and infectious laugh will be dearly missed by all who knew her.
Joyce will join in heaven her parents, Thomas and Margret O’Malley of Framingham, MA; and brothers, Francis and Joseph O’Malley. Joyce is survived by her husband of 66 years, John Holly; and their three children, Ann-Marie Piper and her husband, Richard, of Plymouth, NH, Maureen Armstrong and her husband, Paul, of Hollis, NH and Thomas Holly and his wife, Sheila, of Clarkston, MI; four grandchildren, Kathleen Kime, Kelsey Piper, John and Jessica Holly; three step-grandchildren, Kimberly Stoddard, Karen Prince and Matthew Piper; and many great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
A Memorial Service will be held at St. Matthews Catholic Church, in Plymouth, NH on Thursday, June 3rd 2021 at 11:00 a.m.
The family would like to thank Holly Knowles RN, of Pemi-Baker Community Health for her loving care of Joyce and support of the family.
Memorial donations can be made in Joyce’s name to Pemi-Baker Community Health, 101 Boulder Point Drive, Plymouth, NH. 03264
