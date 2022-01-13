February 28th, 1944 - December 29th, 2021
BRADENTON, Fla. — Joy Leavenworth Gould, 76, passed away peacefully at the Tidewell Hospice House, Bradenton, FL. With family surrounding her, she left us to live in glory with the Lord on December 29, 2021.
Joy was born in Bayonne, NJ, to Robert J. and Bernice “Bickie” Joy Heinbokel of Ashburnham, Massachusetts, where the family settled in 1950. She was part of the second graduating class of Oakmont Regional High School in 1962.
Joy raised her children in Westminster, MA. There, she was active in many activities including PTA, girl’s softball, Pop Warner and Cheer. She was president of Women's Aglow Fellowship and a writer of restaurant and theater reviews. Joy built a respected professional career working for Avon, and Child Safe. She owned and successfully operated “Mirror Image Events” for 15 years.
Joy married Leo Gould in 1991. Spending much of her time working alongside Leo at the Wallace Civic Center, and cheering for his hockey teams, center ice was the most appropriate place to say, “I do.”
An avid boating enthusiast, once retired, Joy loved spending time with family and friends on the water. Her favorite places were New Hampshire’s Lake Winnipesaukee in the summer and the Sarasota Bay of Florida in the winter. Joy was a worshiping member of The Bridge Church, and a silent partner of Mountain Comforts Coffee Cafe, both of Bradenton, Florida.
To Joy, her children, “My Deb” and “My Ric,” were her greatest achievements. Her constant goal in life was to be the best wife, mom, nana, daughter, sister, “Second Mate” and friend she could possibly be. Joy will be dearly missed by all.
Her family survivors include husband Leo Gould; daughter Debra Lynn Leavenworth and her partner Lorraine Caruso; son Richard Leavenworth and his wife Stephanie; granddaughter Courtney and Shane Tancill (great-granddaughters Quinnlan and Phoebe Tancill), granddaughter Shaleigh and Dylan Amore, granddaughter Shannon Leavenworth; sister Robin Quinn; son Michael Gould and his wife Mary Ellen; granddaughter Ashley and Eric Nelson (great-grandchildren Easton and Olivia Nelson), grandson Matthew Gould and his fiance Brianna Ledoux, grandson Nicholas Gould; son Brian Gould and his wife Jodi; grandson Cameron and his wife Kelsey (great-grandson Brody Gould), granddaughter Payton Gould and her fiance Ryan Symonds, granddaughter Kiersten Gould.
She was predeceased by the father of her children, Gordon “Tank” Leavenworth, and her favorite cousin, Colin “AJ’ Boulanger.
Joy loved flowers, however, at her request, please consider making a donation to your local animal shelter.
There will be a celebration of Joy’s life on January 17, 2022, Bridge Church, 4000 75th St. W., Bradenton, FL 34209 at 10:00 a.m. A service will take place in New Hampshire this spring.
