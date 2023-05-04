GILMANTON IRON WORKS — Josephine M. Sanborn-Switzer, 93, of Stone Road, passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 7, at the Granite VNA Hospice House in Concord.
Josephine was born on May 16, 1929, in Laconia, the daughter of Albert and Grace (Crooker) Caruso.
She graduated from Laconia High School in 1947 and worked as a secretary for the State of New Hampshire in the railroad division for 20 years. She liked to knit, sew, and do crosswords and puzzles. She was a very giving woman who will be dearly missed.
Josephine is survived by her sons, Andrew Sanborn and his wife Shirleen of Gilmanton IW, and John Sanborn and his wife Grace of Tilton; her stepson, John Switzer and his wife Karen of Laconia; her six grandchildren, Andrew, William, Chris, Tommy, Andrew, and Lisa; and seven great-grandchildren, Austin, Axle, Chase, Nick, Kati, Chris, Kiana; her brother, Steven Caruso of Gilford; and her sister, Loretta York of Florida. In addition to her parents, Josephine is predeceased by her husband Charles Switzer and her first husband, William J. Sanborn in 1967; and her sons, James Sanborn and Richard Sanborn.
Calling Hours will be held on Friday, May 5, from 6 to 8 p.m., in the Carriage House at Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, NH 03246.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, May 6, at 10 a.m., at St. Andre Bessette Parish at Sacred Heart Church, 291 Union Ave., Laconia, NH 03246.
A Private Burial will take place at the New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery in Boscawen.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, Laconia, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, visit wilkinsonbeane.com.
