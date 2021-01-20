LACONIA — Joseph William Hodgson passed away Sunday, January 17, 2021 at the age of 91. He was born in Ballston Lake, NY, on February 8, 1929, to Thomas Sr. and Eva (Williams) Hodgson. Along with his brothers Jack, Thomas, and Robert, he attended school in Ballston Lake before enlisting in the Army, and later the Air Force. He married his wife Dorothy Healey in Ballston Spa, NY, and was a devoted husband until her death in 2005. Together they had three children, Michael, Patricia, and Timothy.
Joe served his country with pride in the Air Force for 20 years. In Vietnam, he rescued injured men from the battlefield, something he rarely spoke about. Joe was stationed in several countries through his years of service, such as Germany, as well as throughout the United States, including his final tour of duty in Hawaii. He frequently photographed his family's travels (often with a thumb in the shot), and enjoyed making his family sit through "slide shows" to view his photos over the years.
After settling with his family in Laconia in 1972, he worked several years with Bergen-Patterson, and later Head’s Electric. He also spent many hours on the road as a courier for Village Bank. In his free time, he was actively involved in Laconia athletics. In the 1970s, he was well-known for his good eye behind the plate as a men's softball umpire. While his children were students at Laconia High School, he was a founding member of the Football Booster Club. In his retirement, spent much of his time caring for his grandchildren and attending their many concerts, plays, and games. He had a great appreciation for music and was always singing silly songs. He loved to embarrass his grandchildren by saying he was coming to their school to sing.
Joe loved a good cup of coffee and anything sweet. He took pleasure in going for long drives, whether it was to try his luck at a casino or to visit his family in New York. True to his New York roots, he was a Yankees fan and rarely missed watching a game on TV. He always had a friendly word and a joke for everyone he met, even Red Sox fans! Until moving to St. Francis Nursing Home three years ago, he enjoyed being a regular at local diners for breakfast, where he was known to joke with the servers. He continued this habit with the dedicated food service, housekeeping, and nursing staff at St. Francis.
Joe will be remembered by his family as a man who worked hard his whole life, and as a devoted father and grandfather. He is survived by his daughter, Patricia Friend and her husband Peter of Laconia, and his sons, Michael Hodgson of Laconia and Timothy Hodgson and his partner Connie Moulton of Belmont. He was the beloved Papa Joe to six grandchildren, Caitlin Friend-Rushton, Chelsea Friend Divers, Kaley Hodgson, Zachary Hodgson, Haille Hodgson, and Devon Hodgson; as well as four great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his wife, Dorothy; his parents; and three brothers; and his pug, Zorro.
A private graveside service will be held at the New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery. A celebration of his life will be planned at a later date.
Joe’s last months of life, and those of so many others, were deeply impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. His family has so much appreciation for the love and care shown to him by the staff at St. Francis during this time.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to the resident activity fund at St. Francis Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, Attn: Resident Activity Fund, 406 Court St, Laconia, NH.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, NH, 03246, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
