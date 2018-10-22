PINEHURST, N.C. — Joseph “Ted” Edward Hamelin was born on Dec. 31, 1934, in Laconia, New Hampshire, the son of Margery (Hughes) and Joseph Hamelin. He passed away peacefully at home, after a brief illness, in Pinehurst on Oct. 20, 2018.
Ted is survived by his wife, Margaret; his stepchildren, Sara (Glenn) Fusonie of Pinehurst and Matthew (Laurie) Smith of Albany, New York. He is also survived by his loving grandchildren, Paige, Parker, Mason and Amber. Ted is survived by his sisters, Nancy (Mike) Smith of Georgia and Carolyn Cross of Idaho. He is also survived by his brother, Robert (Sharon) Hamelin, of Moultonborough, New Hampshire; and cousin Suzanne (Wayne) Smith; as well as loving nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his sisters, Patricia Loring and Joan Hamelin.
Ted served in the National Guard as well as the Air Force. He traveled all over the United States while working for Proctor and Gamble. Ted also worked for Scott and Williams, the Gilford, New Hampshire, and Laconia, New Hampshire school districts; Laconia People's National Bank; and the Sheriff's Department.
He was a 60-year member of American Legion Post I, Laconia Country Club, and the Sampson Air Force Veterans Association.
Ted loved to play golf, meet people, and travel. He was a member of the Bank of New Hampshire Prestige Club.
Donations can be made in Ted’s name to the Lakes Region Scholarship Fund.
That person is a success who has lived well,
laughed often and loved much;
who has gained the respect of intelligent people
and the love of children;
who has filled his niche and accomplished his task;
who leaves the world better than he found it,
whether by an improved poppy,
a perfect poem, or a rescued soul;
who never lacked appreciation of earth's beauty
or failed to express it;
who looked for the best in others
and gave the best that he had.
~Bessie Anderson Stanley
