MEREDITH — Joseph Scattergood III, of Meredith, left us for his last journey on November 2, 2021, after an extended and determined fight against multiple serious conditions.
Joe was born in Middletown, Delaware, on May 8, 1939, to Eleanor Foulke Martindale (Scattergood) and Dr. Joseph Scattergood Jr. He graduated from the Haverford School in Haverford, PA. Class of 1957 and graduated from Amherst College in Amherst, MA, Class of 1961, with a B.S. in Biology. Joe lived in Haddonfield, NJ until 1962, Cherry Hill NJ until 1964, Berwyn, PA until 1966, Sudbury, MA until 1978, and Gilford, NH until 2002. At time of his death lived with his wife, Jane Scattergood, in Meredith, NH.
Prior professional experiences include 1961 to 1970 Atlantic Richfield Co. (formerly Atlantic Refining Co.) as a Retail Specialist, Paine, Webber, Jackson, and Curtis from 1970 -1977, as a Stockbroker at Lehman Brothers1 1978 – 1985, as a Stockbroker and then, was at A.G. Edwards as a Stockbroker until his retirement in 2005.
Joe enjoyed golfing, reading, and traveling to warmer climates with his wife Jane. After retirement, Joe continued playing golf and loved watching all types of sports especially football. He often talked about his great experiences with the Philadelphia Curling Club and Philadelphia Rugby Club, the Weston (MA) Curling Club, and the Boston (MA) Rugby Club. Upon moving to NH, Joe also was a member of the Laconia Country Club, Governor’s Island Club, and a member of the Gilford Community Church. Joe also enjoyed spending time with his pets, Charlie, Sparky, and Penney.
Joe is survived by his loving wife, Jane; his son, Joseph Scattergood and his wife Terry, of Chester, NH; his daughter, Deborah Clough and her husband David, of Gilford, NH; as well as three grandchildren, Hannah Schuler (Clough) and her husband Nikhon of Swampscott, MA, Brian Clough and his wife Jessica, of Cedar Grove, NJ, and Quinn Scattergood of Chester, NH; and a great-grandchild, Owen Lavoie.
Joe will be laid to rest at the Raymond C. Wixson Memorial Garden (behind the Gilford Community Church), in Gilford, NH. There will be a celebration of life to be held at a later date with family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to nhhumane.org or mail check to the NH Humane Society, P.O. Box 572, Laconia Monument, Laconia, NH 03247.
The Mayhew Funeral Homes and Crematorium, in Meredith and Plymouth, are assisting the family.
