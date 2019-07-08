ALTON BAY — Joseph Raymond Tanguay, age 89, of Trask Side Road, Alton Bay, died July 3, 2019, at Wolfeboro Bay Center, after a period of failing health.
Born Nov. 30, 1929, in Lowell, Massachusetts, a son of Joseph and Leda (Grimard) Tanguay, he was raised there and lived there for years, also residing in Pelham and Hudson, and he lived in Alton Bay for more than 25 years.
Raymond was retired from Raytheon, a machinist.
He was a veteran of the United States Army.
A member of the Winnipesaukee Radio Control Flying Club, having served as treasurer, he loved building model airplanes and boats.
He is survived by his wife, Mary (Blaisdell) Chamberlin Tanguay; his daughter, Patricia Anderson; three grandchildren, Danielle, Rick and David; two stepsons, Erving Chamberlin and Allan Chamberlin; two step-grandchildren, Michael and Jessica; five great-grandchildren; two step-great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his daughter, Judy St. Hilaire, and five siblings, Lucien, Lionel, Richard, William and Ruth.
There will be a Funeral Service on Wednesday, July 10, at 11 a.m. at Peaslee Alton Funeral Home, 12 School St., Alton, with a calling hour prior to the service from 10 to 11 a.m. Interment be at the New Hampshire State Veterans' Cemetery in Boscawen, at 1:30 p.m.
If desired, memorial donations may be made in his memory to your local humane society.
To express condolences, please visit www.peasleefuneralhome.com.
