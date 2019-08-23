MEREDITH — Joseph Raymond Roy Jr., 75, of Meredith, passed away peacefully at his home on Aug. 22, 2019.
Joe was born in Gloversville, New York, on Jan. 16, 1944, to the late Lucia May (D’Errico) Roy and Joseph Raymond Roy Sr. Joe grew up in the West End of Gloversville and graduated from Gloversville High School. He then went on to earn a degree in Marketing from Quinnipiac University.
Joe worked in the wood products industry for most of his career, first at Pratt Read in Ivoryton, Connecticut, until he was transferred to Allen Rogers Limited in 1986. There he was vice-president of Sales and Marketing and later became general manager. At the time of his passing, he was working as a marketing consultant for Kemp Enterprises in Farmington, Maine.
Joe is survived by his wife, Jackie Henry Roy, and their four children, Jonathan and his wife, Ellen, of Hamden, Connecticut, Capt. Tammy Muckenfuss of Wiesbaden, Germany, Lt. Col. Michael Roy and his wife, Ashley, of Kathleen, Georgia, and Mary Roy Desharnais and husband Rick of Lebanon, New Hampshire. Joe had 12 grandchildren, Brittany and Jaxon Roy, Devon Tousignant, Paige Halsey, Gabrielle and Henry Cole Muckenfuss, Victoria, Ethan, Christain, Addeline and Kaitlyn Roy, and Ryder Desharnais. He is also survived by his brother, Anthony, and wife Deborah of Orlando, Florida; sister Sandra Hoagboon and husband Robert of Johnstown, New York; one aunt, Edith D’Errico; and many cousins, nieces and nephews.
Joe was a lifelong sports enthusiast who instilled his love of all sports in his children and grandchildren. Joseph made extraordinary efforts to attend all his children's sporting and special events all over the country. He was a diehard New York Giants fan, an avid reader and a lifelong list-maker.
Funeral services will be on Saturday, Aug. 31, at 11 a.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church, Route 25, Meredith, with interment immediately following in the Memorial Garden. At the conclusion of services, those wishing to pay their respects to the family are also invited to a celebration of Joe’s life from 1 to 3 p.m. at Hart’s Turkey Farm Restaurant in Meredith.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Meredith Public Library Building Fund, PO Box 601, Meredith, NH 03253; or to the Friends of Meredith Parks and Recreation’s Skate Park Fund, 1 Circle Drive, Meredith NH 03253.
To leave an online condolence, please visit www.mayhewfuneralhomes.com.
