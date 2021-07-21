FRANKLIN — Joseph R. St. Jacques, Jr. passed away on July 4, 2021, after a period of failing health. He was 70 years old.
He was born on February 19, 1951 in Brooklyn, NY, the son of Florence D. Andrus and Joseph R. St. Jacques Sr., and attended Franklin schools. After graduating from Franklin High School he served his country in the US Army in Vietnam from December 4, 1972 to February 6, 1976.
Handsome, funny and charming, Joe was a lover of animals and a champion of the underdog. Fast cars and his family were his passions. He left a warm, loving impression, and those who knew him will never forget him.
Joe was predeceased by his parents and stepfather, Norman Andrus.
He leaves behind the love of his life his wife Donna, beloved daughter Melissa, son-in-law Mark and grandson Marky Kenney.
He is also survived by his sisters, Martha Andrus of Tilton and Marianne Chalut of Virginia, nieces and nephews, his Corsi family, his many cousins and his friend, Glen Glines.
A private graveside service with military honors will take place in the future at the NH State Veterans Cemetery in Boscawen.
Memorial donations in Joe’s name may be made to the Franklin Animal Shelter, P.O. Box 265, Franklin, NH 03235.
The William F. Smart Sr. Memorial Home in Tilton is assisting the family with arrangements.
For more information go to www.smartfuneralhome.com.
