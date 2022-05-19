Joseph Ray Sirles Sr., 66, of Winnisquam, died at Concord Hospital on May 15.
He was born in Laconia on Sept. 22, 1955, the son of Chester F. Sirles Sr., and Louise (Colburn).
Joe was raised in Meredith Center.
Several years ago he worked at Hebert Foundry in Laconia and for most of his life he was a self-employed masonry contractor with J.R. Sirles and Son Masonry.
Joe enjoyed life and his many interests including coin collecting, snowmobiling, sports, fishing and music.
Family members include his mother, Louise Coates of Franklin; a son, Eric Sirles of Portsmouth; sisters Patricia Sirles and Cynthia Huard, both of Franklin, and Tammy Strout of Maine; two grandchildren, Ethan and Collin, and nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his father, a daughter, Misty Lynn; a son, Joseph R. Sirles Jr. who died in 2007; and a brother, Chester F. Sirles Jr. who died in 2009.
A graveside service will be held at Oakland Cemetery, Meredith Center Road, Meredith, on Tuesday, May 24, at 1 p.m.
Thibault-Neun Funeral Home in Franklin is assisting with arrangements. An online guestbook is available at neunfuneralhomes.com.
