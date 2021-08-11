Joseph R. Reiner, 88, of Moultonborough died peacefully at the Peabody Home in Franklin on Aug. 8.
Joseph was born on Nov. 21, 1932, in Baldwin, New York, the son of the late Joseph and Ann Reiner. He attended St. Francis College in Loretto, Pennsylvania, and graduated in 1954 with a degree in chemistry. He then served for two years in the U.S. Army, and was honorably discharged in 1956.
Shortly after he met his future wife, Margaret Braunsdorf, and they were married in 1958. Their marriage lasted for 62 years, until Margaret's death in June 2020. Joseph worked at the Olin Corporation for 30 years, until his retirement in 1990. He then moved to Moultonborough, where he lived with Margaret. He was an avid chess player and stamp collector. He and his wife did a lot of traveling, camping, and spent their winter months in their condo in Green Valley, Arizona.
He leaves behind a son, Kevin, of Westford, Vermont; a daughter Mary Diaz and husband Joseph of Old Saybrook, Connecticut; and two loving granddaughters, Sabrina and Alyssa Diaz. A funeral ceremony and burial will be held at The New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery on Friday, Aug. 13, at 3 p.m.
Thibault-Neun Funeral Home in Franklin is assisting Mr. Reiner’s family. For an online guestbook, visit neunfuneralhomes.com.
