CAMPTON — Joseph Peter Vaillancourt Jr., 62, of Campton, died suddenly on Jan. 12, 2020, at Speare Memorial Hospital in Plymouth.
Born in Littleton on Feb. 6, 1957, he was the son of Joseph Peter Sr. and Arlene L. (Moulton) Vaillancourt.
Peter grew up in Campton and resided in Campton most all his life. He was a 1975 graduate of Plymouth Area High School.
Peter worked as a Rural Route Carrier for the Campton Post Office for many years. He owned and operated Sunset Hill Property Services in Campton for over 20 years. He served the town of Campton as superintendent of the Campton Village Water Precinct for many years. Peter served on the Campton-Thornton Fire Department from 1991 to 1999 and was also a State of New Hampshire Civil Defense Director.
Peter was predeceased by his wife, Noreen A. (McKay) Vaillancourt.
Peter is survived by his wife, Darleen B. (Ochs) Vaillancourt of Campton; his son, Joseph Peter Vaillancourt III, of Campton; his daughter, Alyssa Bourque, and her husband, Brian, of Wells, Maine; his step-children, Laurel Pierce of Lincoln, Scott McKay of Littleton, and Holli Mossey of Dover; his grandchildren, Kole Peter, Alexis, Kyle, and Owen; his sisters, Ann Haartz and her husband, Christopher, and Joyce Sedillo of Raton, New Mexico; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.
There will be a Celebration of Life at the Plymouth Lodge of Elks, BPOE 2312, NH Route 175, Holderness, on Wednesday, Jan. 22, starting at 3 p.m.
Spring burial will be in the Blair Cemetery, Campton, on Friday, May 1, at 10 a.m.
The Mayhew Funeral Homes and Crematorium, in Plymouth and Meredith, are assisting the family with their arrangements; www.mayhewfuneralhomes.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.