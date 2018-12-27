LACONIA — Joseph John Fedock III, 81, of Wellington Drive died on Saturday, Dec. 22, 2018, at the Laconia Rehabilitation and Nursing Center.
Joseph was born on Feb. 1, 1937, in Stratford, Connecticut, the son of Joseph John Fedock II and Mary (Licinsky) Fedock. He served in the United States Air Force.
Joseph was a sales representative for over 35 years. He liked to play cribbage, play golf, and watch all sports. Above all, he enjoyed spending time with his family.
Joseph is survived by his loving wife, Theresa R. (Soucy) Fedock, of Laconia; three daughters, Linda Lorrain, Darlene Travis, and Michelle Fedock; six grandchildren, Jennifer Lorrain, Ashley Powers, Keegan Travis, Keely Travis, Emma Fedock, and Lily Fedock; three great-grandchildren; a brother, Tony Fedock; a sister, Helen Kosko; and several nephews and nieces.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his sister, Mary Gulyas.
There will be no calling hours.
A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Wednesday, Jan. 2, 2019, at 10 a.m. at the St. Andre Bessette Parish-St. Joseph Church, 30 Church St., Laconia.
Private Burial will be in the New Hampshire State Veterans' Cemetery, Boscawen.
For those who wish, the family suggests that memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society, Memorial Donations, 2 Commerce Drive, Suite 110, Bedford, NH 03110.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.