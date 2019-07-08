WENTWORTH — Joseph Jean Gilles "Frenchy" Fortier passed away at Speare Memorial Hospital in Plymouth on June 28, 2019, at 8 a.m. He had been ill for almost six years with brain infections caused by a bacteria called Nocardia. Those six years were spent in hospitals, nursing/rehabilitation facilities, and home with caregivers.
He was born in Sherbrooke, Quebec, Canada, on May 20, 1937, a son of Julian and Juliette (Viau) Fortier. He spent some of his early childhood with his grandparents. He was educated in Canadian schools and left home at 17.
Frenchy moved to Pawtucket, Rhode Island, in the early 1960s, working in the weaving industry. He later worked in construction for various companies, including Joy Manufacturing of Claremont, Capitol Drilling, and Maine Drilling and Blasting, from which he retired at 62.
He lived in Rhode Island after his 1967 marriage and then moved to Warren, New Hampshire, in 1970. In 1977, the family moved to Mason City, Iowa, with a final move to Wentworth, New Hampshire, in 1984.
He enjoyed gardening, cats, and maintaining his home. He was a perfectionist and everything he did had to be as close to perfect as possible. His projects were endless and his retirement years were as busy as his work years. He could fix just about anything. He had many acquaintances, but few close friends.
Frenchy was predeceased by his parents; his brother, Robert; sister Denise; a great-niece, Sara Jane; his daughter-in-law, Estelle; and her daughter, Jessica.
Surviving him is his wife Leona (Lee); and his sons, David and James and James’ wife, Janna. Also surviving Frenchy are three step-grandchildren, John, Eugene and Benjamin; two sisters, Monique and Thérèse; a sister-in-law, Jeannette Coté; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
The family thanks all the medical personnel at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, Speare Memorial Hospital, Pemi-Baker Community Health, and Frenchy’s caregivers who took such good care of him.
Those who wish may donate in his memory to Pemi-Baker Community Health, 101 Boulder Point Drive, Suite 3, Plymouth, NH 03264.
Arrangements are by the Cremation Society of New Hampshire in Manchester, with the cremains being interred in Eastside Cemetery, Wentworth, at the convenience of the family.
