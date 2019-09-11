GILFORD — Joseph F. McAllister, 79, formerly of Melbourne Beach, Florida, died on Sept. 8, 2019, peacefully, at his home, surrounded by family.
Joseph was born on Dec. 4, 1939, in Lawrence, Massachusetts, son to the late John W. and Mary (Kehoe) McAllister.
Joseph was proud to have served his country in the U.S. Marines and worked for more than 40 years as a senior design engineer for Lucent Technologies.
Joseph was passionate about the outdoors and enjoyed all that Lake Winnipesaukee had to offer. He would often spend time in his yard where he was especially attentive to his rock walls and gardens. Always willing to lend a helping hand, Joseph was eager to support his neighbors, in New Hampshire and Florida, whether it was helping with yard work or anything that required the helping touch of someone who knew what he was doing.
Joseph is survived by his wife, Nancy (Geist) McAllister; two stepdaughters, Heidi Lehr and her husband, Bryant, of Gilford, and Wendy Lewis and her husband, Ben, of Clarksburg, Maryland; six grandchildren, Sydni, Sophia, Charlotte, and Beckett Lehr and Isabella and Jillian Lewis; a sister, Jeanne Pappalardo, and her husband, Joseph; a sister-in-law, Paula McAllister; five nieces, Lisa, Gina, Donna, Sheila, and MaryEllen; and one nephew, Charles McAllister.
In addition to his parents, Joseph was predeceased by a brother, Charles W. McAllister.
There will be no calling hours.
There will be a private family service.
For those who wish, the family suggests that memorial donations be made in Joseph’s name to Bayada Hospice, 194 Pleasant St., Ste. 9, Concord, NH 03301.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.