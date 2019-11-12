NORTHFIELD — Joseph E. DeMello, 84, a longtime resident of Northfield, died Nov. 11, 2019, at the Golden View Health Care Center in Meredith following a short period of failing health.
Joe was born in West Chester, Pennsylvania, and was adopted by Ernest and Virginia DeMello of Brooklyn, New York. He went on to study at several colleges, including Brooklyn College and Hunter College and, upon moving, Northeastern University.
He moved to Northfield from Brooklyn, living here for 60 years. He worked as a chemist at R.T. Vanderbilt in Norwalk, Connecticut, and International Packings Corporation in Bristol, New Hampshire, later retiring in 2003.
Joe’s accomplishments included being an Eagle Scout, getting the Order of the Arrow award and singing in the city choir of New York City. He also wrote a chapter for the R.T. Vanderbilt handbook and was a chairman of the Boston Rubber Group. He was an avid and vocal supporter of community activities in Northfield. During his lifetime, he loved singing in St. Mary’s choir.
He was predeceased in 2005 by a son, Mark J. DeMello, and by brother Ernest DeMello.
He leaves his wife, Dolores “Dee” A. (Constantine) DeMello of Northfield; two daughters, Susan Oehlschlaeger-Hildreth of Gilford and Lauren R. Hull of Auburn; a grandson, Aaron Oehlschlaeger of Los Angeles, California; and a sister-in-law, Maryanne DeMello of Brooklyn, New York.
Following Joe’s wishes, there are no calling hours.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Mary of the Assumption Church of St. Gabriel Parish.
There will be a Mass celebrating Joe’s life on Friday, Nov. 15, at 10 a.m. at St. Mary of the Assumption Church of St. Gabriel Parish, Chestnut Street, Tilton.
Burial will be at a later date.
Assisting the DeMello family is the William F. Smart Sr. Memorial Home of Tilton.
For more information, go to www.smartfuneralhome.com.
