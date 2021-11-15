Joseph C. Spooner, 42

LACONIA — Joseph "Joe" Charles Spooner, 42, of Court Street, passed away at his home on Saturday, November 6, 2021.
Joe was born on September 11, 1979 in Laconia, the son of Wilfred DeBlois and Esther Spooner.
He was an avid outdoorsman. His favorite hobbies included sports, fishing, kayaking, camping, and climbing mountains.
Joe is survived by his partner of 13 years, Tiffany Silvia; his son Tyler Field; his daughters, Natausha Deroche and Alexis Spooner; his brothers, Nicholas Graves and Ronald Bailey; and his sisters, Louanne DeBlois, Jessica Lagrasse, Pamela Eastman, and Hope Spooner. Joe is predeceased by his mother, Esther Spooner.
Services will be private.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, NH, 03246, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
