CONCORD — Joseph C. Musumeci Sr., 90, passed away at the Birches of Concord on Jan. 18.
Joe was born in Lawrence, Massachusetts, on Sept. 18, 1932, the son of the late Rosario and Rosa (Bonanno) Musumeci. He was a manager of Elliott’s of Concord for eight years. In 1967, he was appointed as personnel and purchasing director for the City of Concord by Mayor J. Herbert Quinn, retiring from the city in 1997 after 30 years.
After retirement he worked for the chamber of commerce and later as a conductor for the Winnipesaukee Scenic Railroad out of Meredith, a job he loved. He was president of the Rumford School PTO, New Hampshire Government Purchasing Agents Association, director for the Friends of the Audi, Granite State Symphony Orchestra, American Heart Association, as well as a member of the Concord Jaycees, Kiwanis Club and Rotary Club.
He was an institutional representative for St. John’s Boy Scout Troop 79. He was president of Senate Manor Estates in Florida, a 55-and-over retirement community, for six years, and director for another three. He was elected for two terms to the Concord Board of Aldermen, representing Ward 6. Joe was a communicate of St. John’s Church in Concord and Our Lady Queen of Peace in New Port Richey, Florida.
Joe leaves behind his loving wife of 30 years, Gene Elizabeth Lewis Musumeci, and her two sons, Randal and Tim Lewis; Joe’s children, Joseph Musumeci Jr., James Musumeci, Rosemarie Reidsema and her husband Tim, Theresa Musumeci and Rebecca Musumeci; grandchildren, Jonathan, Charles Jr., Christopher, Angela, Joshua, Cassandra and Domenic; plus four great-grandchildren. Evelyn Beaubien is the mother of their six children.
Joe was predeceased by his son John; and sisters Rose Depietro, Dorothy Consentino and Francis Potenis.
There will be no visiting hours. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Saturday, Feb. 4, at 10 a.m., at Christ the King Parish/St. John’s, 60 South Main St., Concord. Burial will follow in the Calvary Cemetery, Concord.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Joe’s memory to the Friends of the Concord City Auditorium, 2 Prince St., Concord, NH 03301.
The Waters Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
