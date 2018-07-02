JEFFERSON — Joseph E. Beliveau passed suddenly on June 28, 2018, with his loving wife and best friend Judith by his side.
He was born July 12, 1938, in Dover, New Jersey, the oldest of four born to Emile and Jane Beliveau. He grew up in Rockaway, New Jersey, and graduated from Morris Hills High School, Class of 1956. He attended and graduated from Montclair State College, where he met Judy. Joe and Judy raised their family in Spring Lake Heights, New Jersey. They enjoyed spending time relaxing through the seasons at The Cabin that they designed and built together in Jefferson. Casual clothing was his favorite attire.
He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Judith Beliveau; sons Scott and wife Kathryn Beliveau, Brett and wife Susanne Beliveau of Laconia, and Chris Beliveau and Heather Ferguson of Dover; and four grandchildren, Michael, James and wife Jessica, Katharina, and Benjamin Beliveau. He is also survived by brothers Jan Beliveau of Sparta, New Jersey, and Michel Beliveau of Newton, New Jersey; and sister Jacqueline Roskie of Long Valley.
Joe was a dedicated, loving family man through and through.
Joe was a lifelong educator, beginning in Industrial Arts. He worked passionately and created many innovative programs for students of diverse needs. He retired as a special education administrator after 40-plus years in the Union, New Jersey, School District. He participated in a People to People educational exchange trip to China. Joe also taught automotive mechanic classes at Brookdale Community College at night and on weekends for 10 years. Even in retirement, he demonstrated his continued commitment to education as he championed fire safety education in the Spring Lake Heights School.
Joe was a generous and giving person, donating his time with many organizations. He enjoyed woodworking and carpentry and donated his talents to help Habitat for Humanity in both New Jersey and New Hampshire, and the Jersey Shore Arts Center in Ocean Grove. In New Hampshire, he volunteered his talents at Weeks State Park, the Weathervane Theater and the Jefferson Historical Society.
Joe served in the National Guard. He was a member of the Spring Lake Heights Volunteer Fire Department for more than 50 years, during which he served as firefighter, fire police, treasurer, and fire inspector for the town and thoroughly enjoyed cooking for the men. He was also a member of the Jefferson Volunteer Fire Department. Joe was trustee at St. Andrews Church in Spring Lake and St. Johns Church in Jefferson.
Services will be held at St. Andrews United Methodist Church in Spring Lake, New Jersey, on Saturday, July 14, at 11 a.m. The service will be followed by a time of fellowship in Wesley Hall at the church. In addition, at a later date, there will be a service held in Jefferson. Neary-Quinn Funeral Home, 39 South St., Manasquan, New Jersey, is in charge of the arrangements.
The family requests that, in lieu of flowers, donations be made to St. Andrews United Methodist Church, 907 4th Ave., Spring Lake, NJ 07762; or St. Johns United Methodist Church, 5 Black Velvet Road, Jefferson, NH 03583.
For more information or to post a tribute, please visit www.neary-quinnfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.