ASHLAND — Joseph B. Coleman, 94, of Ashland, died on March 6, with his wife Sandra at his side.

Mr. Coleman was born Sept. 10, 1928, in Providence, Rhode Island. He was the son of the late Dr. George V. Coleman and Anna (Burns) Coleman. He attended LaSalle Academy in Providence, Rhode Island, and St. Mary University in Baltimore, Maryland. After obtaining his degree at St. Mary’s, he spent the next four years at St. Mary’s School of Theology, also in Baltimore. He was ordained a Roman Catholic priest on June 4, 1955.

