Joseph Azzara, 19

LACONIA — Joseph “Joey” Azzara, 19, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, Jan.14, 2023, at his home.
Joey was born in Laconia on Sept. 19, 2003, to James Azzara and Sara (Carter) Hoey.
Joey was very loved by all his family and had a special connection to a small circle of close friends. His unique personality, kind heart, and wonderful sense of humor were his trademarks, and will be missed by all. He enjoyed snowboarding, hiking, music, playing his Xbox, and spending time with family. He had a fondness for all animals and loved each of his pets including his Great Dane “Brutus” and tarantula “Muffin.”
Joey is survived by his father, James Azzara and his mother, Sara Hoey; stepmother, Jennifer Azzara; and stepfather, John Hoey; his step-siblings, Eimile and Elaina Hoey, Noelle Azzara, Myles and Trudie Parsons, his grandparents, Joseph and Beverly Azzara, and Brenda Carter; as well as several aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Calling Hours will be held on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, from 3 to 5:00 p.m. in the Carriage House at Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, NH, 03246.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to NAMI, 85 North State St., Concord, NH 03301 to support the treatment of mental illness or suicide prevention organization of your choice.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, Laconia, NH, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
