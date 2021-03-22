LACONIA — Joseph Armand Rouillard, 65, of Laconia, passed away on Saturday, March 20, at Lakes Region General Hospital.
Joseph was born on Oct. 21, 1955, in Berlin, the son of the late Hormidas and Regina (LePage) Rouillard.
Adhering to the guidelines of the State of New Hampshire and the CDC, social distancing is strongly encouraged and face coverings will be required. Only 40 guests will be permitted in the funeral home at one time.
Calling hours will be held on Friday, March 26, 2021, 2-4 p.m., in the Carriage House, at the Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home, 164 Pleasant St.
A graveside service will be held on Saturday, March 27, at 10:30 a.m., at the Hillside Cemetery, 31 Highland St., Townsend, MA 01469.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant St., is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, visit wilkinsonbeane.com.
