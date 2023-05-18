GILFORD — Joseph A. Messina, 86, of Gilford, passed away very peacefully on May 7, at Granite VNA Hospice House in Concord, with his beloved wife, Lois, and their four daughters and families, either bedside or on speaker phones, telling him of their love for him and their favorite moments spent with him.

Joseph, son of the late Joseph and Concetta (Fichera) Messina, was born in Methuen, Massachusetts, on May 25, 1936. Raised and schooled in Methuen, he was a graduate of Tenney High School in 1954 where he wore No. 7 on the football team. He studied accounting at Merrimack College in North Andover, Massachusetts; graduated from Lowell Technological Institute with an associate's degree in mechanical engineering; graduated from Northeastern University in Boston with a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering; and graduated from Lesley College in Cambridge, Massachusetts, with a master’s degree in engineering management. He began his career at Western Electric in 1955 as a draftsman. He then enlisted in the U.S. Army Reserves in January of 1960, serving at Fort Dix, New Jersey, until he was honorably discharged in July of 1960. Western Electric later became AT&T Technologies. While employed at AT&T, he was promoted in the ranks to senior engineer and won the Engineering Excellence Award twice for outstanding accomplishments in the engineering field and holds two patents at The United States Patent and Trademark Office in Washington, D.C. He was a professional engineer, a member of The Engineering Pioneers of America and retired from AT&T in 1994 as a senior engineer. He was also an adjunct professor at Northeastern University, where he was a pioneer of virtual television, teaching CAD-CAM to students in remote classrooms.

