GILFORD — Joseph A. Messina, 86, of Gilford, passed away very peacefully on May 7, at Granite VNA Hospice House in Concord, with his beloved wife, Lois, and their four daughters and families, either bedside or on speaker phones, telling him of their love for him and their favorite moments spent with him.
Joseph, son of the late Joseph and Concetta (Fichera) Messina, was born in Methuen, Massachusetts, on May 25, 1936. Raised and schooled in Methuen, he was a graduate of Tenney High School in 1954 where he wore No. 7 on the football team. He studied accounting at Merrimack College in North Andover, Massachusetts; graduated from Lowell Technological Institute with an associate's degree in mechanical engineering; graduated from Northeastern University in Boston with a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering; and graduated from Lesley College in Cambridge, Massachusetts, with a master’s degree in engineering management. He began his career at Western Electric in 1955 as a draftsman. He then enlisted in the U.S. Army Reserves in January of 1960, serving at Fort Dix, New Jersey, until he was honorably discharged in July of 1960. Western Electric later became AT&T Technologies. While employed at AT&T, he was promoted in the ranks to senior engineer and won the Engineering Excellence Award twice for outstanding accomplishments in the engineering field and holds two patents at The United States Patent and Trademark Office in Washington, D.C. He was a professional engineer, a member of The Engineering Pioneers of America and retired from AT&T in 1994 as a senior engineer. He was also an adjunct professor at Northeastern University, where he was a pioneer of virtual television, teaching CAD-CAM to students in remote classrooms.
In his personal life, Joe, along with his wife Lois, raised their four daughters in North Andover. He was an avid golfer, tennis player, fisherman, sailor and captain of his boat "The Tenacious Lady." Nothing gave him more pleasure than sailing with his girls on his Super Sunfish or boating on the beautiful waters of Lake Winnipesaukee where he built his summer home on Governor’s Island. After retiring, he spent the winter months in Palm Desert, California, playing golf and tennis with family and friends. He loved his children and grandchildren and was always there to lend a helping hand or a listening ear. You could always find him in the audience of their music recitals and on the sidelines of their sporting events cheering them on as he was their biggest fan. He was also especially fond of his leisurely walks with his granddog Panda. Above all, he was a wonderful husband, loving father, good friend and neighbor and an adoring “Papa.”
In addition to his parents, Joe was predeceased by his two sisters, Grace Ricardy and Carmella Apice; and his granddaughter, Elle Vulgaris. He will be missed by all who knew him, including his beloved wife of 59 years, since June 15, 1963, Lois (Tibbitts) Messina; his daughters, Laurie Bennett of Great Falls, Virginia, Kelly Godfrey and her husband Mark of Wilmington, North Carolina, Julie Vulgaris and her husband Jerry of Jupiter, Florida and Jodie Liston and her husband David of La Canada, California; Suzan Messina and her husband Peter of Windham; his adored grandchildren, Madison and Cameron Godfrey, Carter and Caroline Bennett, Sloan and Gerard Vulgaris, Sienna and Chase Liston, Brittany Fetzner and Tyler Ohanian; as well as many nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends.
A celebration of life will be held on Sunday, June 25, at the Governor’s Island Clubhouse in Gilford, from 2 to 6 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, P.O. Box 50, Memphis, TN 38101-9929.
The Mayhew Funeral Homes and Crematorium in Meredith and Plymouth are honored to assist the Messina family with their arrangements. To sign The Book of Memories, visit mayhewfuneralhomes.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.