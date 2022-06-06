 Jose L. Martinez, 64

LACONIA — Jose Luis Martinez, 64, of Grant Street, passed away on Monday, May 30, 2022 at Concord Hospital in Concord.
Jose was born on March 19, 1958 in Leon, Guanajuato, Mexico, the son of Raul and Hortencia (Reyes) Martinez.
Jose loved spending time with his family and pets and lazy, rainy days watching the sci-fi channel and history channel. Jose worked every day of his life, so anytime he got to just relax was very precious to him.
Jose is survived by his son, Ulyssys Martinez of Manchester; his daughter, Audriana Martinez of Laconia; his father, Raul Martinez of Guadalajara, Mexico; three sisters, Marcela Martinez of Los Angeles, CA, Cecilia Martinez of Los Angeles, CA, and Fabiola Martinez of Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico; three brothers, Ernesto Martinez of Guadalajara, Mexico, Jesus Martinez of Guadalajara, Mexico, and Geraldo Martinez of Sparks, NV; and many nieces and nephews in Mexico and the United States. In addition to his mother, Jose was predeceased by his wife, Colleen Martinez, and a brother, Raul Martinez Jr.
Per Jose’s wishes, there will be no calling hours or services.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, NH, 03246, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
