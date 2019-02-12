CENTER HARBOR — John William Xavier, 71, much-beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend, was tragically taken from us on Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019, after an almost five-year battle with pancreatic cancer.
John was born in Providence, Rhode Island, on Sept. 14, 1947, to parents John and Mary (Papa) Xavier. John attended and graduated from Rhode Island College in 1969 and shortly thereafter earned his master’s degree in Elementary Education.
John was a dearly loved teacher who changed many lives for the better and whose effect was far-reaching. John was an elementary school teacher of both sixth grade and science for 28 years in Warwick, Rhode Island.
He married the love of his life, Ann B. (Friedman) Xavier, in 1983.
John was an avid gardener, boater, and always had a project he was working on.
The most important thing to him in his life was his family. Another love of his life was the Lakes Region, and John spent many happy weekends and summers on the Big Lake. In 2002, he and Ann were finally able to fulfill their dream to retire to the area full-time.
John is survived by his wife of 35 years, Ann; his daughters, Rachel Xavier Poole and her husband, James, and Elizabeth Xavier Lawrence and her husband,William; his brother, Robert Xavier, and his wife, Donna; his grandchildren, Cohen, Emmylou, and Madeleine; and his much-loved in-laws, Michael and Vicki Kay. He is also survived by his other children, John J. Xavier and Sarah Prata.
Calling Hours will be on Saturday, Feb. 16, from 9 to 11 a.m. at the Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, using the Carriage House entrance.
A Funeral Service will follow the calling hours at 11 a.m., also at the Funeral Home.
For those who wish, the family suggests that memorial donations be made to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, www.pancan.org.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
