BRIDGEWATER — John William Dineen of Bridgewater gave up a hard-fought fight on June 12, 2019, but memories of him will be forever etched in the minds of anyone who crossed his path or meets his grandkids, Hannah and Jack Dineen, Henry and Cece Gordon Dineen, Gavin and Ryan Divelbiss, and Maggie and William Bednaz.
He was born in Boston, Massachusetts, on Aug 20, 1934, and along with his siblings, Caddy, Anne, Mary and Donald, honed his street smarts by jumping trollies, shining shoes and driving taxis in Roxbury. A run-in with a judge forever altered his life when it was suggested he join his beloved Marine Corps. Sgt. Dineen was dismissed a “man” three years later after spending time in Korea and returned home to earn a degree from Northeastern in 1960.
He was hired out of college as a telephone salesman with GE and spent the next 30 years thriving in the competitive corporate culture of the Fortune 5 company. He jumped at every challenge and moved his family 10 times to maximize each opportunity offered to him until he ended his illustrious GE career as general manager back in his beloved Boston.
His hard work and determination not only resulted in his professional success but also landed him the catch of his life, Nancy Baker. He crashed a beach party in Nahant, Massachusetts, 59 years ago and proposed the very night he met her. She refused him multiple times but eventually succumbed to his “sales pitch” (just like his customers) and they married on June 3, 1961. They thrived in the ensuing chaos of bringing up John, Michael, Christina and Stephanie but truly relished the experience of seeing each of their children raise two kids of their own. Affectionally known as Gigi (Grumpy Grampa) or Porkchop, a name he used to call his children when they did something wrong, John’s retirement at Newfound Lake has been filled with family, friends and fixing things.
There will be a Memorial Service on Wednesday, June 19, at 1 p.m. at the Bristol United Church of Christ, South Main Street, Bristol.
Burial with military honors will be on Thursday, June 27, at noon at the Milton Cemetery, 211 Centre St., Milton, Massachusetts.
In lieu of flowers, John would appreciate any support you could give to the Tapply-Thompson Community Center, 30 North Main St., Bristol, NH 03222, a place that helps youths develop life skills that will enable them to grow.
