John Wilkins, 85

LACONIA — John "Jack" Wilkins, 85, of Harvest Lane, passed away at his home on Friday, December 10, 2021.
Jack was born on June 30, 1936, in Laconia, the son of the late Alden and Minnie (Creamer) Wilkins.
He served during the Korean War in the United States Navy, playing brass instruments in the Navy's band. He was an avid New England Sports fan, especially the Red Sox and Patriots.
Jack is survived by his daughter, Debra Blaisdell and her husband Larry of Littleton; his son Christopher Wilkins and his wife Elizabeth of Burlington, VT; his grandchildren, Jamie Winny, Crystal Martin, and Olivia Wilkins; his great-grandchildren, Logan Winny, Taylor Mae Martin, and Tanner Douglas Martin; and his niece, Dana Pearce; and his nephew, Mark Wilkins. In addition to his parents, Jack is predeceased by his loving wife Rosalie (Andrews) Wilkins; and his brother, Brad Wilkins.
A memorial service is being planned for the spring.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Team Sullycat, c/o Debra Blaisdell, 59 Bishop Street, Littleton, NH 03561.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, NH, 03246, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
