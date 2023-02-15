John Watkinson, 78

MEREDITH — John “Bill” Watkinson of Meredith passed away Saturday, Feb. 11, just one week shy of this 79th birthday. He passed peacefully at home, surrounded by loving family.
John was born Feb. 18, 1944, in Charleroi, Pennsylvania to John and Irene Watkinson, the eldest of three brothers. He attended Northeastern University. John was married to Brenda Watkinson (Sabean) in 1965, and raised his children in Natick, Massachusetts.
John was a computer engineer for Honeywell, Prime Computers, and Vutek EFI before retiring in 2013. After extensive travel, John made his home in Meredith, New Hampshire. He married Susan (Spielberg) in 2001 and they spent many happy years together. John was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, uncle, brother, friend. He was an avid fisherman, was rarely seen without his trademark cigar, had a wicked sense of humor, a huge, generous heart and was known by all as someone to rely on.
He is survived by his wife Susan, his brothers Gene (Karen) and Barry (Jean), his children Tamra (Terry) and TJ (Annmarie), stepchildren Leah (Steve), and Adam (Anneliese) and his beloved grandchildren Morgan, Trevor, Travis, Hannah, Hunter, Althea, and Charlie, and his best friend Ron “Honey” Allard.
He will be dearly missed by all who had the good fortune to know him.
Services will be private. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Donations in his memory can be made to Lakes Region Visiting Nurses Association.
The Mayhew Funeral Homes and Crematorium in Meredith and Plymouth are honored to assist the Watkinson family with their arrangements. To sign The Book of Memories, go to mayhewfuneralhomes.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.