COLUMBIA — John W. Lanier Sr., 79, of Columbia, died unexpectedly on Monday, March 4, 2019, after being stricken at his home.
He was born in Cambridge, Massachusetts, on March 10, 1939, the son of the late David and Marjorie (Fuller) Lanier Sr. He was raised in Massachusetts and was a 1957 graduate of St. Mark's School. He later served with honor in the U.S. Army.
John received his bachelor of science degree in wildlife management from the University of Massachusetts in 1967. He immediately began to work for the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service, setting the stage for a move to the White Mountain National Forest three years later. During his 24-year tenure as Wildlife Program Leader for the WMNF, he was deeply involved in the application of habitat management principles on numerous projects throughout New England. John worked closely with researchers to determine the effects of management activities on wildlife species, associations and habitats, and contributed to several publications on those topics.
In 1994, he retired from the WMNF and began work as the state lands wildlife biologist for the New Hampshire Fish & Game. As a habitat management specialist, John was responsible for treatment prescriptions on F & G lands and served as advisor regarding treatments on all lands controlled by the State of New Hampshire. He also served as the state's liaison to the WMNF. John retired for the second time in 2004.
As a consultant-in-retirement, John continued his dedication to wildlife habitat improvements, promoting and implementing on-the-ground conservation practices for the Wildlife Management Institute, Natural Resource Conservation Service, the Ruffed Grouse Society and others.
John enjoyed fishing and hunting, playing golf, and time spent with his family and friends.
He is survived by his two children, John W. Lanier Jr. and Corie Chase of Naples, Florida; and two grandchildren, Carl Chase IV and Teagen Lanier.
He was predeceased by his only brother, David "Stu" Lanier Jr.
At John's specific request, there will be no public calling hours or service. A celebration bonfire and gathering of friends and family will take place at a later date.
Memorial contributions in John's memory may be made to Partners for NH's Fish & Wildlife, online at www.nfwf.org/eversourcepartners/pages/home.aspx, a group dedicated to restoring and sustaining healthy forests and rivers in New Hampshire.
Condolences may be offered to the family online by going to www.jenkinsnewman.com.
