John W. Holly, 94

PLYMOUTH — John Walter Holly, 94, of Plymouth, passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, on Thursday, May 18. He was a beloved husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather.
John was born in Concord, Massachusetts, in 1928. In 1954, he married the love of his life, Joyce Ann O’Malley of Framingham, Massachusetts. They were happily married for 67 years. John served proudly in the U.S. Army for more than 30 years before retiring at the rank of lieutenant colonel. During his service to our country, he served in both the Korean Conflict and the Vietnam War. John graduated from the University of Nebraska with a bachelor of history and from the College of William and Mary with a master of education. After retiring from the military, John worked for the Disabled American Veterans in Hartford, Connecticut, before accepting positions as guidance counselor and vice principal for Profile High School in Bethlehem. After retiring from his final position as vice principal, John and Joyce settled in Plymouth. John’s greatest treasure was his family. He enjoyed woodworking, gardening and spending time with family. John will be dearly missed by all who knew him.
John is survived by his three children, Ann-Marie Piper and her husband, Richard, of Plymouth, Maureen Armstrong and her husband, Paul, of Hollis, and Thomas Holly and his wife, Sheila, of Clarkston, Michigan; his four grandchildren, Kathleen Kime, Kelsey Slaney, John and Jessica Holly; his three step-grandchildren, Kimberly Stoddard, Karen Prince and Matthew Piper; and his many great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
John was predeceased in death by his loving wife, Joyce Ann Holly; parents, William and Mary (Comeau) Holly of Maynard, Massachusetts; sisters, Mildred and Virginia Holly, Leita Rodger, Gloria Nilges; and brothers, William Holly Jr. and George Robert Holly.
The family would like to thank the Benchmark Senior Living at Nashua Crossings' staff for their loving care of John and support of the family.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Holy Trinity Parish, St. Matthews Church, School Street, Plymouth, on Thursday, June 15, at 10 a.m. The Rev. Mark Dollard, pastor, will be the celebrant. A graveside committal, with full military honors, will be held at the New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery, 110 Daniel Webster Hwy, Boscawen, at 1 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in John’s name to the Disabled American Veterans or St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.
The Mayhew Funeral Homes and Crematorium, in Plymouth and Meredith, are honored to assist the Holly family. To leave a condolence, go to mayhewfunewralhomes.com.
