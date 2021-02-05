John Walter Gruenler passed away after a brief illness on February 4, 2021.
He was born on August 11, 1947. John grew up in Gilford, New Hampshire. He worked with McGreevy auto dealership for many years as well as working for Heads Electric, now known as Amerigas. John also spent 25 years delivering newspapers for the Concord Monitor and the Laconia Citizen. John spent most of his adult life in the Laconia/Tilton area. On May 26,1990, he married Carlotta Hanks.
John loved cats, especially his beloved Garfield, whom he lost early last year. He was an avid motorcycle enthusiast, loved antique cars especially Rancheros and Elcaminos. He had a special place in his heart for Firebirds as he owned one for many years. In recent years John discovered a love for classic TV shows.
TILTON — John was predeceased by his father, Paul Gruenler of Gilford, and his mother, Ruth Gruenler of Gilford. He leaves behind his loving wife, Carlotta (Hanks) Gruenler of Tilton; two step-daughters, Marcia Chase and her husband, John Chase Sr. of Moultonborough and Melinda Hanks and her life partner, Erik Parker of Tilton; a step-son, Michael Hanks of Belize, Central America; numerous grandchildren; and great-grandchildren; and many friends.
