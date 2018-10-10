LACONIA — John Vogt Peterson Jr., age 87, of Kinsman Drive, died Oct. 1, 2018, at his home in Laconia.
John was born in Montclair, New Jersey, on Dec. 24, 1930, son of the late John Vogt and Alice (Peterson) Peterson. With his wife Kit, he moved to Wolfeboro in 1997 from West Caldwell, New Jersey. The Petersons moved to the Taylor Community in Laconia in 2016.
John graduated from Houghton College in 1952. He earned a master's degree in education and counseling from Kean University in New Jersey.
He worked as a teacher at Newark Academy in Livingston, New Jersey, from 1976 to 1997.
In Wolfeboro John served on the library board. He was a member of All Saints Episcopal Church and a member of the Rotary Club. An enthusiastic tenor, John sang in the All Saints church choir, with the Clearlakes Chorale, the New Hampshire Friendship Chorus and the New Hampshire Music Festival chorus. John was a lay reader at All Saints Church, a volunteer director, and a teacher in the Rotary reading program at the Carpenter School.
Survivors include his wife, Kathryn (Zeller) Peterson of Laconia; and a sister, Nancy Peterson Clough (Anson) of East Orleans, Massachusetts; sister-in-law Carol Clark; brother-in-law Orlo Clark; nephews and nieces, Peter and Alice Clough, and Catharine, Emilie and Andrew Clark.
A Memorial Service will take place at 11 a.m. at All Saints Church on Saturday, Nov. 24. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hope House, 16 Lehner St., Wolfeboro NH 03894.
The Baker-Gagne Funeral Homes are assisting the family with arrangements.
Please share your messages, stories, or leave a short note and sign an online guest book at www.baker-gagnefuneralhomes.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.