John V. Mullen, 78, passed away peacefully on Monday, May 8. John was born in Providence, Rhode Island, and was the son of the late John M. and Rhoda V. (Samways) Mullen.
He is survived by his sons, John Mullen and his wife Melissa, and Glenn Mullen; grandchildren, Adam, Gavin, Harley and Kaplan Mullen; siblings, Margaret Furey, Rhoda Tallo, Arthur Mullen and his wife Nancy, Maureen Guertin and her husband Paul. He was the former husband of Veronica Mullen and Linda Keith, and is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
John worked for more than 40 years in the retail business. He was a store manager for both Zayre and Ames Department Stores. After retiring from Ames, John worked part-time at Vista Foods in Laconia.
John was a U.S. Army Veteran serving during the Vietnam War era. He was part of the first group of married men from Rhode Island to be drafted into the Vietnam War and was stationed in Germany.
John enjoyed boating, living in the Lakes Region of New Hampshire, watching sports, traveling, and country music, especially LeAnn Rimes.
A private funeral and service is being planned. Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences.
Donations in John’s memory can be made to the Saint Elizabeth Community, 2364 Post Road, Suite 100, Warwick, RI 02886.
