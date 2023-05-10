John V. Mullen, 78

John V. Mullen, 78, passed away peacefully on Monday, May 8. John was born in Providence, Rhode Island, and was the son of the late John M. and Rhoda V. (Samways) Mullen.

He is survived by his sons, John Mullen and his wife Melissa, and Glenn Mullen; grandchildren, Adam, Gavin, Harley and Kaplan Mullen; siblings, Margaret Furey, Rhoda Tallo, Arthur Mullen and his wife Nancy, Maureen Guertin and her husband Paul. He was the former husband of Veronica Mullen and Linda Keith, and is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

